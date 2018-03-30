Youths’ efforts guarantee of prosperous, developed Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE : Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said the youth possess great capabilities and is filled with the passion of serving the country. He said that the future of a prosperous and vibrant Pakistan is directly linked with the efforts of the youth.

Talking to a delegation of the youth in London on Thursday, Shehbaz Sharif said that there is no doubt that future of the country is vibrant and Pakistan is moving towards development and prosperity. Pakistan belongs to all of us and we all have to make it vibrant and a developed country with our collective efforts.

He said, “We are required to follow the golden principles of hard work, honesty and trust for national development. It is sanguine that durable steps have been taken for the promotion of education at the grassroots along with increase in schools’ enrollment and sufficient results have been yielded of the steps taken for the promotion of education sector.”

The Punjab Chief Minister said that dream of development cannot be materialized without giving latest education to the youth and added that Punjab government is following a comprehensive programme of promoting information technology and modern knowledge. Imparting of higher education has been made possible for every deserving and brilliant student through Punjab Educational Endowment Fund.

He said that journey of development can be achieved only by making youth as the engine of development. Punjab government has initiated unique programs for empowerment of the youth and an investment to the tune of billions of rupees has been made to equip the youth with latest knowledge.

He said that a large number of students are learning Chinese language in different educational institutions situated in Pakistan and China, while many more students are sent to Turkey to learn the Turkish language there.

Shehbaz Sharif further said the government is speedily moving towards achieving the target of imparting skilled-based education to as much as two million youth and pointed out that lakhs of youth are earning honourable livelihood by benefiting from different skills development programs. He said that merit is the only way-forward for development and therefore, it has been given priority in all the development programs.

The Chief Minister said that positive results of different programs, taken for improving the educational sector, have been achieved and reiterated the strong commitment that no dearth of resources will ever hamper the educational and training programs relating to youth-empowerment. We have always given priority to public service and our past and present is filled with the steps of public service and national development, he concluded.

Orignally published by INP