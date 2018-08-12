Youths are growth engine of a country: Dr Askari

LAHORE : Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hassan Askari said on Saturday that the youth acts as a growth engine for a country who also makes targets of development and progress attainable as they have new thoughts, unique thinking and newness, and the youth of Pakistan beyond any doubt is competent, intelligent and full of capacities.

In his message on the International Youth Day, he said Pakistan is among lucky countries whose most of population is consisted of the youth and making the youth empowered in real terms is the need of the hour.

The youth of Pakistan has proved its talent at every level and has brought good name to the country due to its God gifted talent and the nation has attached high hopes to its talented youth.

The interim government, he said, has made sincere efforts to resolve problems of the youth. He said:” We have to shape the future of the youth for the bright future of Pakistan”.

He said the government is responsible for providing resources to make the youth empowered because the youth only brightens the future of Pakistan. He said if the youth is given proper guidance and education, then it can strengthen the economy.

The CM said the youth under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam had rendered unparalleled sacrifices for the Pakistan Movement and their sacrifices are the golden chapter of the Pakistan Movement.

Share on: WhatsApp