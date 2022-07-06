Youth with BJP links arrested in Jammu

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has admitted that the detained youth from Jammu, Talib Hussain Shah, was associated with the Hindutva BJP party.

According to Kashmir Media Service, DGP Dilbag Singh talking to media men in the Mahore area of Reasi district said the detainee had also been posing as a media-person.

Pictures emerged on social media showing the youth with BJP leaders including Jammu based Ravinder Raina who was presenting him with a bouquet and a letter, assigning him the role of the IT and social media in-charge of the BJP’s Minority Morcha (Jammu region).—KMS