Youth urged to stand against imperialist political system

Reference held in memory of Comrade Manzoor

Zubair Qureshi

More than 65pc of Pakistan’s 220 million people are below the age of 25 and they must become the backbone of a mass movement against the authoritarian, anti-people and pro-imperialist political system in Pakistan and the world at large.

These were the main points made by speakers at a reference in memory of Comrade Manzoorul Hussain, a veteran leftist and a labour leader who passed away recently.

Organised by the Awami Workers Party (AWP), the reference was attended by Comrade Manzoor’s friends and colleagues from trade unions, newspapers and magazines, social organizations and political parties.

The participants recalled Manzoorul Hussain’s dedication and commitment to progressive politics and grassroots organizing and vowed to take it forward.

The youth, women, oppressed nationalities, religious minorities and working people more generally must transcend the divisions sowed within them by the establishment to struggle for dignity, equality and freedom for all.

The speakers at the event included his brother, fellow trade unionist and AWP leader Muhammad Zahoor, the AWP’s Masudul Hasan and Ammar Rashid, academic and member of the Haqooq-e-Khalq Movement (HKM) Dr. Ammar Ali Jan, journalist and also a member of the Haqooq-e-Khalq Movement (HKM) Aima Khosa, and Progressive Students Federation (PrSF) member Abdul Hameed Bukhari. Muhammad Zahoor recalled the manner in which his brother Manzoor was politically radicalized during the dictatorship of Field Marshal Ayub Khan as a student like so many others in an when Left politics was the most important component of the popular anti-dictatorship movement.

Manzoor never abandoned or even questioned the basic principles that had been inculcated in him as a result of this struggle, that resisting inequality and injustice is fundamental to any vision of a fair world and the only one worth fighting for, said he.

Zahoor also stressed participation of working class and youth in progressive politics. He said a new generation of youth is similarly politicized during the anti-Musharraf movement and it is this generation that must now spearhead a new revolutionary politics.

Dr Ammar Ali Jan, who worked closely with Manzoorul Hussain as the latter mentored the young cadre of the Haqooq-e-Khalq Movement (HKM) in Lahore stated that “We are fast losing giants of an entire generation. Other than Asma Jahangir and Manzoor Sahib, we have also lost Fanoos Gujjar, Fehmida Riaz and Nigar Ahmad (among others) this past year.

These people embodied the idealism of a bygone-era, when the possibility of a different world was still on the horizon. They lived their lives as champions, indifferent to the suffocating logic of the world, and always ready to transform the anxiety of uncertainty into hope for a better tomorrow.

These are the real heroes of our land and we will be a much more optimistic society if the younger generation chooses to connect with the glorious legacy left behind by these exemplary individuals.”

