Youth urged to execute talent for uplift of country: Mujahid

Convocation of Air University

Zubair Qureshi

Around 656 passing out students were awarded medals, degrees and certificates at the 7th convocation ceremony of the Air University held at the university’s main campus auditorium here on Sunday. The students were awarded degrees and medals (17 gold medals and 17 silver medals) in Engineering, Business Administration and various other disciplines.

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, who has recently taken over the command of the Pak Air Force, was the chief guest on the occasion. He is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of the university.

After assuming the charge as 22nd Air Chief, it was his first visit to the Air University. Upon arrival of the Air Chief, Vice Chancellor of the Air University, Air Vice Marshal (R) Faaiz Amir received the chief guest.

A large number of parents, faculty members and of course passing out students and their colleagues attended the convocation ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the Air Chief said promotion of higher education is key to progress and prosperity in a society. He congratulated the university’s VC and his team for achieving a landmark ie laying down the foundation of quality education and holding successive seventh convocation. Each year, the university’s students are passing out with a mission to serve their countrymen, he said.

Our country is our prized possession and you have to utilize your capabilities to take it to further glory among the nations of the world, said Air Chief Mujahid Anwar. Passion and hard work are the keys to success and now you are fully prepared to face the challenges of the future, he said. He also congratulated the students for excelling in various disciplines and for making their parents and the university proud of them.

Earlier in his address, AVM (R) Faaiz Amir, while briefing the chief guest about the academic accomplishments of students, said that Air University was making all out efforts to ensure best quality education to its students in multiple disciplines.