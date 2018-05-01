Youth urged to contribute towards poverty eradication

Country is in a dire need to adopt a pragmatic approach and help local youth efficiently involved in poverty eradication efforts, said Dr.Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Vice Chancellor of Karachi University here on Monday.

In his presidential address during a day long Conference, “Paigham-e-Pakistan aur Hamara Naujawan,” or-ganized by Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences & Islamic Studies, he said it was high time that respect and love for country was practically demon-strated.

“Our actions supplemented by practical ap-proach will help addresschallenges,” said Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan emphasizing that young

generation is an asset and that future of any nation can be easily secured through educated youth.

The KU Vice Chancellor said youth must be academically and socially strong so as to contribute towards estab-lishment of a welfare society.

In particular context of Pakistani youth, the KU vice chancellor said there was no dearth of talent in them, however, they must be provided with adequate guidance and motivation.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, KU, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ahmed Qadri; Director Islamic Educational and Cultural Research Center USA

Sadaf Akbani; Mufti Ahmed Afnan and Dr. Saeed Ahmed Saeedi (Islamic Studies Department) and Prof. Dr. Sobia Shahzad (Sociology Department)also spoke on the occasion.APP

