Youth is our future and also a significant symbol of power and persistence. Unluckily, the youth unemployment has been one of the major social problems of Pakistan. Thousands of the graduates and postgraduates receive degrees from the universities and colleges every year. Due to the lack of job opportunities, majority of them is jobless. The youth have also been frustrated due to corruption, nepotism and favouritism in the government and private sectors, which must be abolished.

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), unemployment between the ages of 15 and 24 in Pakistan is 10.8%, which is higher than other countries in the region like India, Bangladesh and Nepal. Although, the previous federal government announced NAVTTC and National Internship Program (NIP) for the unemployed youth but it was not enough to reduce the youth unemployment from the country. Therefore, the new government must develop policies to develop more and more skills and jobs that young people need and deserve.

IMTIAZ JUNEJO

Hyderabad

