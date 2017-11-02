Youth of today are leaders of tomorrow: Masood Khan

Islamabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President AJK said that the youth are the catalyst of social change and development in the nation. The President made these comments while talking to a delegation of the AJK-Islamabad Chapter of the Youth Parliament led by Ubaid Qureshi, Secretary General of the Youth Parliament.

The President said it was very encouraging to see the educated and dynamic youth participating in political activities for the betterment of the country. The Youth Parliament, he said, is an excellent platform for the youth to collectively create awareness on social, economic and international issues.

President Masood Khan said that the AJK Government has introduced strict merit based inductions and admissions through the National Testing Service. The AJK Government has also initiated skill development and vocational training of the youth, said the President. Introducing an open government policy and integrating the youth with governance has also been adopted by the current AJK Government, said President AJK. The President encouraged the Youth Parliamentarians to focus on the major issues related to governance, transparency, economy, and especially to play a role in creating national and international awareness on the Kashmir Dispute.—Emailer