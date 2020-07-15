Youth to be assisted in getting jobs

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Wednesday said the government was striving to set up facilitation centers across the country to assist youth in obtaining overseas jobs. “We are working on establishing facilitation centres across Pakistan to prepare and assist our youth in getting employment opportunities abroad. This will help a great deal in helping Pakistani youth to get jobs in international markets and earn precious foreign exchange reserves for the country,” he said in video message released in connection with World Youth Skills Day (WYSD). Highlighting the government’s youth development initiatives, he said historic.