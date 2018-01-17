Youth throws acid on 3 women

Faisalabad

A youth threw acid on three women causing burn injuries to them, in the precincts of Dijkot police station. According to police, Qasim (34) resident of Roshanwala threw acid on Safia Bibi (25), her daughter 7-year-old Saadia Bibi and aunt Rasoolan Bibi (50). As a result, Safia Bibi received severe burn injuries at her face, eyes, head, etc. whereas her aunt and daughter got minor injuries in this incident.

All the three women were rushed to hospital from where doctors discharged Rasoolan Bibi and Saadia Bibi after providing them first aid whereas Safia Bibi was admitted to the hospital for treatment and surgery. Rasoolan Bibi told media persons that Qasim was residing in their house illegally. —APP