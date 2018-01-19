Was a youth from SWA killed in fake Police encounter?

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

As the extra judicial killings continued unabated in the country with particular reference to Karachi, the killing of the young man Naqeeb Ullah from South Waziristan Agency in a fake Police encounter of the of SSP Malir Rao Anwar squad in Karachi the other day is widely been condemned across the country.

Hailing from Razmak village of South Waziristan agency, Naqeeb Ullah was killed in what appeared to be a fake police encounter followed by what was called attack on the convoy of SSP Malir Rao Anwar who is known for fake Police encounters. Rao Anwar, as usual, claimed deceased was a terrorist belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

On the directives of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto, the Sindh home minister Sohail Anwar Siyal has ordered probe into the killing of the youth from SWA who was fond of photography. A large number of people came out on streets in Peshawar and demanded action against the killers of Naqeeb Ullah who they claimed was an innocent law abiding citizen.

On the other hand the Naqeeb Ullah’s relatives residing in D I Khan claimed that Naqeeb Ullah was picked up by the plain clothes from Sher Agha Hotel in Sohrab Goth on night between January 2 and 3 and since then he was missing. While his friend said they came to know about his death through the social media from where they recognized his picture, the relatives of the victims were called by the police on 17 January to collect his body from Chheepa’s mortuary.

The demonstrators in Peshawar, while calling for ensuring Justice in the killing of Naqeeb Ullah in Karachi Police fake encounter said he had nothing to do with the terrorism and was interested in modeling and have many followers on face Book. They alleged that Pakhtuns were being targeted by certain elements in Karachi under a well-planned conspiracy.

There is wide condemnation of Naqeeb Ullah, who is survived by a widow and three children two to nine years of age. The people are demanding early dispensation of justice in his case and penalizing the killers. It may be recalled that according to the statistics of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan in the year 2017 alone around 150 people were killed in extra judicial killings or fake encounters at the hands of law enforcing agencies with more than 90% conducted by the Police.