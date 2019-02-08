Youth social protection primary agenda of govt

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar met with Dr Sania Nishtar, Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program and discussed various avenues for Youth Social Protection in Pakistan.

Usman Dar said: “Socio-economic development of youth through education, employment, engagement is the primary agenda of the current government”.

Dar also appreciated the efforts of BISP for their commendable role in poverty alleviation and economically empowering female youth throughout the country.

