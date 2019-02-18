Youth shaves sister’s head over trivial issue

Faisalabad

A wicked youth shaved his sister’s head over domestic disputes here on Monday. Police arrested the accused.

Police said that the suspect Arshad hailing from Rodala Road area of Faisalabad insisted her married sister to accompany him as he wanted to visit paternal uncle’s house. Upon refusal, the accused got furious and he forcefully shaved the head of his sister.

The Rodala Police after getting the information rushed the scene, arrested the accused and after registering a case against him started an investigation.—INP

