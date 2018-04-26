Youth sexually preying on 10 teens gets 16 years’ jail, 15 strokes

Singapore

A 20-year-old man who used social media to befriend girls as young as 12 and committed a string of sexual offences against more than 10 of them, was on Wednesday sentenced to 16 years’ jail and 15 strokes of the cane.

Justice Kannan Ramesh agreed with prosecutors that it was a “reprehensible case that should be met with disapprobation and censure by the court”. The High Court judge said the charges against Goh Kar Aip reveal a pattern of behaviour – “trawling and prowling social media to target and ensnare pubescent girls for sexual exploitation”.

Justice Ramesh said Goh’s behaviour showed a degree of exploitation that was “quite astounding”. One 12-year-old wanted to break up with Goh after their first sexual encounter but he terrified her into meeting him again by threatening to send their text conversations on sex-related topics to her school.

After he was sentenced, Goh tried to defer his prison term for two weeks, saying that he needed to take care of his mother who has been suffering severe headaches.

The request was denied by the judge, who said Goh has had more than ample time to address the issue. The judge noted that when the case was last mentioned on March 27, Goh had asked for, and was given, a two-week deferment for sentencing.—Agencies