Youth sacrificing to end age-old slavery: Gilani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC, Syed Ali Gilani, paying rich tributes to martyrs of Kulgam Qazigund, today said that youth rendered their lives to end the age-old slavery.

Syed Ali Gilani in a telephonic address to mourners paid glorious tributes to martyred youth, Raouf Ahmad Ganai and reiterated pledge to take the ongoing movement to its logical end. “We will never allow any body to barter with the precious blood of martyrs,” he added.

He said that aggressive measures by occupying forces, luring the youth with jobs, perks and privileges, will never succeed in deterring Kashmiris from pursuing their cause.

Syed Ali Gilani said for the last 71 years the people of Kashmir have rendered unparalleled sacrifices, thousands were caged and brutally tortured, properties worth billions razed to ground and looted, and sexual assault and rape used as war weapon, but India has not been able to suppress Kashmiris’ emotions with this brutality.

He asked youth to remain cautious about the sinister designs of anti-movement elements and urged people to boycott upcoming elections, exhibit steadfastness and keep away from these sham elections. He said participation in these elections is tantamount to treason with the blood of martyrs. “Indian authorities are misleading world community by portraying people’s participation in elections as a verdict in their favour,” he added.

Appealing people to boycott every election, be it Panchayat, Assembly or Parliament, the APHC Chairman said, “It provides Indian leadership an opportunity for changing the demography and discourse of Kashmir, state subject law and economic exploitation. The people who participate in these elections are not sincere and they just play with the sentiments of the people for their petty gains, Syed Ali Gilani maintained.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Syed Ali Gilani, a high-level delegation headed by General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi including Rafiq Ahmad Ganie, Yasmeen Raja, Gazi Manzoor, Arshad Ahmad, Ashiq Hussain and Sajad Ahmad visited the residences of martyrs of Kulgam Qazigund and paid rich tributes to them.

Syed Ali Gilani also paid tributes to Aijaz Dar on his 30th martyrdom anniversary.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp