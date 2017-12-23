Youth role to combat corruption stressed

Hyderabad

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat said that Pakistan, China and India were the countries where youth population outnumbered all other social segments, mandating the national agenda in each of those three countries to invest its maximum focus, resource and input in youth to secure prosperous and corruption-free future for the generations to follow.

This he said on Friday while delivering his presidential remarks at daylong seminar on the theme of “Role of Youth in the Fight against Corruption” organized by University of Sindh Jamshoro in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi.

He said “youth are flamboyant sparks, capable of igniting apocalyptic annihilating fire or spreading light through enduring constructive contribution, depending on the milieu they inhibit, the parental, family and institutional input they receive and the socio-cultural and political orientation they grow up with”.

For National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other corruption-combating institutions in Pakistan, he said it was compulsory to shift their focus from traditional post-active operational strategies to proactive policies of moral and personal grooming of young impressionable minds to nip the menace of corruption in the bud.

“The best of power is not to ‘will’, even when you be able to indulge in corrupt practices and the second best is not to ‘can’”, he emphasized saying it was the most important ethical dimension of the phenomenon. “Today, we, more than ever, need a corruption-free-and-immune society in Pakistan, as just after a decade, technological boom will bring us chauffeur-free cars on call, innovation, invention and automation will make each one of us independent, self-sufficient and self-driven; necessitating us more than ever before to be morally-unerring, sound, conscientious and honest; and this is where the role of youth in combating corruption becomes significant”, elaborated the Vice-Chancellor.—APP