Youth returning from Pulwama militants’ funeral hit in face by bullets

Srinagar

A youth returning from the funeral of militants killed in the gunfight at Lethpora, Pulwama, was hit by bullets allegedly fired by soldiers of the army’s Rashtriya Rifles on Monday. According to the survivor’s family, 18-year-old Manzoor Ahmad Rather of Tahab village, Pulwama, had a close shave with death at Drabgam village when bullets allegedly fired by the Rashtriya Rifles hit him in the shoulder and left side of his face, leaving him unconscious and defaced.

“It was scary and there was panic all around when the army’s Rashtriya Rifles opened indiscriminate firing on people who were returning from the funerals of two local militants,” Manzoor’s cousin, Bilal Ahmad, told Kashmir Reader.

“Manzoor was hit when the army targeted him as he ran for safety towards the fields,” Bilal said.

According to Manzoor’s father, the incident happened at about 8.30am on Monday. He said Manzoor was hit by two bullets in his face and shoulder, and he was lying unattended in Drabgam village, groaning in pain.—KR