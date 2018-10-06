Youth protest against hospital administration

Our Correspondent

Badin

Unemployed youths of Badin city and adjoining areas held protest demonstration in front of Badin press club against administration local NGO managed hospital Badin management for their monopoly, nepotism and favouritism in connection of employment in the hospital and closure of the emergency ward of city cantered hospital. The protest led by Muzzafar Ansari, Amir Bux Mallah, Liaquat Khaskheli, Rasool Bux Dal, Shan Baloch, Abdul Sattar Sheikh, Pervaiz Loonai and others.

They chanted slogans against in justification and monopoly of local hospital management. While talking with journalists protestors said management of local hospital has neglected youth of Badin and adjoining areas.

