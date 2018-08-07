Youth prime target in hybrid war: COAS

RAWALPINDI : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday termed Pakistan youth as prime target of enemies in the hybrid war, reported media-wing of the army.

He made these remarks during interaction with youth at Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate.

COAS addressed and interacted with youth during the ongoing annual internship programme at ISPR. COAS congratulated the students on successful completion of the internship program.

While speaking on the occasion, COAS said that Pakistan is blessed with most talented and vibrant youth and future of Pakistan belongs to them. COAS said that he has full confidence and optimism that Pakistani youth realizing their potential will lead Pakistan to new era of peace and progress.

He said that state is determined to root out extremism and terrorism for which youth has an important role to play. COAS said that nature and character of war has changed. Youth now is prime target of our enemies in the hybrid war.

He advised the youth to stay determined and defeat all such threats to take Pakistan forward to its rightful destination as part of the nation.

Acknowledging efforts of youth on historic merger of erstwhile FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), COAS said that this mainstreaming shall facilitate bringing enduring peace, stability and socio-economic development for the long neglected and terrorism rid area.

COAS emphasised that Education has to stay as our national priority and Pakistan Army is determined to provide whole hearted support towards this state objective, especially in Balochistan. Establishment of NUST Campus in Balochistan and Khush Hal Balochistan are testimony of our commitment.

The annual Internship Programme 2018 was held in ISPR comprising students of various educational institutions from across the country.

Share on: WhatsApp