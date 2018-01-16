Youth precious asset, future leadership of country: Javed Iqbal

Staff Reporter

Country’s youth is not only our precious asset but provides leadership to the country. Honorable Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB while addressing the delegation of National Leadership Program of Sindh Madressat-ul- Islam University (SMIU) Karachi led by Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali Sheikh, comprising faculty members and students called on Honourable Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB at NAB Headquarters. Chairmen said getting education in Sindh Madrassah tul Islam was a source of pride and educate the student to work diligently.

The youth had played leading role in Pakistan movement under the leadership of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Honorable Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal, said that Sindh Madressa- tul- Islam University Karachi is one of the oldest institutions in South Asia and has the distinction of being the Alma Matter of founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Therefore he was delighted to receive the delegation. He reiterated that mission of Sindh Madressa tul Islam University (SMIU) is to create excellent environment for education, research and learning in order to produce outstanding leaders who are pro-active, truthful, honest, brave and believe in self-accountability.