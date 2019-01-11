Youth played key role in creation of Pakistan

Staff Reporter

NCSW organised a one day awareness seminar titled “International Youth Day and Our Social Responsibilities” in collaboration with Muslim Hands. Dr. NadeemShafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare presided the seminar while Ms. WajeehaIkram, Parliamentary Secretary M/o Federal Education and Professional Training was the chief guest.

A large number of young students, representatives of civil society, representative of Govt. departments and social workers participated in the seminar. Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman NCSW said in his presidential address, youth played key role in the creation of Pakistan. Present democratic government acknowledges the capabilities of youth and initiating various programmes for betterment of their skills so that Pakistan may get progress and prosperity.

Ms. WajeehaAkram, Parliamentary Secretary M/o of Federal Education & Professional Training said as a chief guest that government is paying attention to solve the problems of youth.Many reforms are being introduced with the new ideas to enhance the capability of youthfor better future of our country. The youth should make their profession as their passion for the sake of development, progress and prosperity of Pakistan. It is very fortunate that present government is the representative of youth and is well aware of their problems. Government is focusing Human Resource Development, now it is hoped that golden days of Pakistan are very near.

The institutions like Muslim Hands are assets of the state. Social Welfare is the best form of service to humanity.

The other speakers said we all have to work together for the sake of development as collective social responsibility of the society.

