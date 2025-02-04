Youth now can get loan to buy laptops under PM’s Youth Loan Scheme

ISLAMABAD – A good news for the youth as now they can get laptops under Prime Minister’s Loan Scheme.

The authorities concerned have allowed them to obtain loans not only for business purposes but also for buying laptops.

The development took place amid expansion of scope of the Prime Minister’s Youth Loan Scheme.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Youth Affairs Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan.

According to Rana Mashhood, the State Bank officially issued a notification regarding this. The loan for laptops would be available to students aged 18 to 30, studying in institutions approved by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

He further mentioned that the financial assistance would also be provided to young people wishing to work abroad.

Under the scheme, the individuals going abroad would be eligible for a loan of up to Rs1 million which could be used for training, visa and travel expenses.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan stated that the government is striving to provide more opportunities to the country’s youth. So far, over 186 billion rupees in loans have been distributed under the Prime Minister’s Youth Loan Scheme.