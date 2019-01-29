Youth need to follow Quaid for prosperous Pakistan: Alvi

Staff Reporter

President Arif Alvi has said that the youth need to follow the footsteps of father of national, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to achieve goal of prosperous Pakistan.

He urged this while addressing the participants of National Leadership Program at Sindh Madressa tul Islam, Karachi on Tuesday.

Arif Alvi further stated that Sindh Madressa tul Islam holds high reverence for being the alma mater of Quaid-e-Azam and the Quaid had special affiliation with it.He said that father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam is an epitome of leadership for the youth. President Alvi said a true leader takes the country to heights of progress and prosperity by making optimum use of country‘s resources.

