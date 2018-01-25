Youth martyred, many injured in Indian troops’ firing in Shopian

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a 17-year-old boy Shakir Ahmed Mir was martyred and many sustained injuries after Indian troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells against the peaceful protesters in Chaigund area of Shopian district on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, seriously injured Shakir Ahmed Mir, a resident of Qalampora area of Shopian was rushed to PHC Rajpora where he was declared brought dead, while other injured persons including two girls have been shifted to Srinagar hospital for further treatment.

The people came out of their homes and staged forceful protest demonstrations soon after the Indian forces launched a siege and search operation in Chaigund area of district. Indian forces used brute force including bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters and injured several youths including two girls.—KMS