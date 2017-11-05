Youth martyred in Kupwara, Pulwama shuts on 2nd day today

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, today, said that New Delhi is using its investigating agencies Enforcement Directorate and National Investigation Agency as a tool to intimidate the pro-freedom leadership into submission.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Muhammad Yasin Malik said that he would prefer spending his entire life in Tihar Jail of New Delhi to surrendering before India’s fresh ploys aimed at making the Kashmiri pro-freedom leadership bow. The JKLF Chief said that he came to know through media on Friday that India’s Enforcement Directorate had issued a notice in his name. He linked the issuance of the notice to the rejection of India-appointed interlocutor by the resistance leadership and said that this was being done to hold a dialogue at gun point. Yasin Malik said that intimidations, suppression and coercion could not pull the resistance leadership to enter into any dialogue.

The joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a joint statement expressed strong resentment over the notice issued to Yasin Malik by India’s Enforcement Directorate.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement Mir Shahid Saleem, addressing a party meeting in Rajouri said that appointment of the former chief of an intelligence agency as an interlocutor by India showed that New Delhi was not sincere to resolve the Kashmir dispute through talks. The Working President of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Jahangir Ghani Butt, addressing a meeting of party workers at Zaingeer in Sopore said that peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute was essential for peace, stability and development of entire South Asian region.

On the other hand, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one Kashmiri youth during a military operation in Machil area of Kupwara district. Two Indian policemen were injured in an attack in Rajpora area of Pulwama. Indian Army personnel smashed windscreens of vehicles and windowpanes of residential houses in Wathoo area of Shopian during a cordon and search operation. The forces’ personnel barged into a residential house in Khag area of Badgam and thrashed the members during a raid last night.

Complete shutdown was observed in Pulwama district on the second consecutive day, today, against the killing of a youth by Indian troops. Dukhtaran-e-Millat and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League in their statements in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth.

The Paris-based international media advocacy group, Reporters Without Borders, in a report posted on its website said that journalists in occupied Kashmir were often the targets of violence by the Indian soldiers. The report titled ‘Threat from Modi’s nationalism’ said that during the 2016 mass uprising, which was triggered by the extrajudicial killing of popular youth leader, Burhan Wani, by Indian troops on July 8, last year, curbs were imposed to prevent communication between protesters and journalists.—KMS