Youth kills five family members, commits suicide

Observer Report

Peshawar

A youth committed suicide after killed five members of family including father over domestic disputes here on Wednesday, police said. A youth identified as Abdullah 24, hailing from Tehkal area of Peshawar exchanged hot words with his father over domestic issues. The verbal clash turned violent after which the accused opened fire at his father Jan Muhammad killing him on the spot.

The youth gunned down his uncle Faqir Muhammad and three brothers also when they interrupted him.

Later, Abdullah committed suicide with the same weapon after committing quintuplet murder.

Share on: WhatsApp