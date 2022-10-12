Youth kills father, step-sister for ‘property’ in city

In an incident of double murder in Lahore, a youth killed his father and a stepsister over a ‘property’ dispute, police said on Wednesday.

The dead were identified as Ghulam Hussain and seven-year-old Irza, while Ali Imran, the suspect, however managed to flee from the spot.

A heavy contingent of police reached the crime scene and started collecting the evidence.

Taking notice of the killings that took place in the jurisdiction of Satu Katla police station, CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar sought a report from SP Saddar.

He ordered the SP to ensure immediate arrest of the man with the help of footages obtained from CCTV cameras as well as witnesses’ accounts.

SP Saddar, on the other hand, said that teams had been constituted for the arrest of Imran, and soon he would be behind the bars.

Killer of 19 people in Karachi arrested from city

Four dangerous suspects, including a hired killer involved in the murder of 19 people in Karachi, have been arrested in Lahore on Wednesday.

Police officials claimed that all of the suspects, including the hired assassin Wasi Iqbal and Nigerian drug traffickers named Abuzar, and two other suspects Nazobi and Farhan who are from various parts of Karachi, were apprehended from a posh hotel in Gulberg area of Lahore.

Wasi Iqbal was detained before locating the target, according to the police, who also said that interrogation has been started.

Police also seized drugs and high-quality cocaine from their possession.