Youth killings: Shopian, Pulwama remain shut for 6th day

Srinagar

Shopian and Pulwama districts remained shut for the 6th consecutive day on Friday against civilian and militant killings in the district.

Six civilians and five militants, including the top Hizbul Mujahidin commanders were killed in a gun battle with government forces in the Badigam area of Shopian on May 6.

Both districts observed a complete shutdown with banks, business establishments and educational institutions remaining locked for the fifth day in a row. Although 2G internet service was resumed on mobile devices in Pulwama, the service continued to remain suspended across Shopian district.

While both the commercial and private traffic remained largely off the roads, all the business as well as academic activities remained suspended in whole Shopian district. In Gagran area, some protests and stone pelting incidents took place following which government forces fired tear smoke shells.

“Barring a small pelting incident in Gagran area, the town by and large remained peaceful,” said a police official. In the past fourteen days, the town has remained open only for a single day.

In Pulwama town all the business establishments, schools, colleges and banks remained closed. While the normal work in courts remained suspended, the government offices registered a thin attendance.

However, on the fifth day of strike, some parts of the town witnessed a significant vehicular movement. Out of the total six civilians killed on May 6, three belonged to district Pulwama. —GK