Youth killed over plucking oranges

Pakpattan

Pitiless accused stated to be son of a landlord gunned down a youth for plucking oranges from their backyard. The police arrested the murderer and his father.

The incident took place in Muhammadpur Mehndi area of Pakpattan where suspect Chaudhry Zeeshan son of a local landlord identified as Chaudhry Afzal shot dead a youth Wariam after he plucked oranges from their backyard. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. The Saddar Police arrested the key accused and his father and after registering a case against them has started an investigation.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp