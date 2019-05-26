A wicked youth allegedly killed his friend over personal grudge here at Queen Mary Road of Lahore on Sunday, police said.

The accused reportedly had exchanged hot words with the deceased a couple of days earlier over petty dispute, eye witnesses said.

He killed Usama Nazir by opening firing and escaped the scene after committing murder. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.

The police after registering a case against the murderer have started raids for his arrest.—INP