Youth killed, another injured in Sheikhupura road mishap

Sheikhupura

One youth was killed and another injured in collision between tractor trolley and a motorcycle here on Monday. According to details, an over speeding tractor trolley knocked down a motorcycle carrying two youth at Saikham Stop Murdike Road in Sheikhupura.

As a result of accident, 21-year-old Mohsin Iqbal was killed on the spot while Ahsan 22, was critically injured.

The Rescue 1122 team reached the scene of accident and shifted the body and injured to hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police registered a case against driver of tractor trolley and started an investigation.—INP