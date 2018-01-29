Youth injured by pellets in Pulwama

Pulwama

A youth was hit by pellets in eye during clashes between government forces and youth in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday evening, a police officials said.

Clashes erupted during cordon and search operation at Chewa Kalan village after forces carried cordon and search operation there.

Sources told Kashmir Reader that the scores of youth took to the streets and started pelting forces with stones. Forces retaliated by firing teargas shells and pellets to break up protests.

One youth identified as Amir Suhail Bhat son of Suhail Ahmad Bhat resident of Chewa-Kalan Pulwama recieved pellet in left eye during the clashes. He was shifted to District Hospital Pulwama where from he was referred to Srinagar for specialized treatment.

A senior police officer confirming the incident told Kashmir Reader that the youth received pellet injuries during clashes.—KR