Youth goes missing in Indian Punjab

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, family members of a missing youth during a protest in Srinagar demanded his whereabouts. Firdous Ahmad , a resident of Kupwara, went missing on 17 February this year in Ludhiana in the Indian state of Punjab and since then his where-abouts are unknown.

The family members including the mother and the sister of the missing youth staged a protest at Press Enclave in Srinagar, seeking his whereabouts.

Firdous Ahmad was working in a hotel at Indian city of Ludhiana. The hotel authorities informed them that Firdous has been untraceable since 17 February,” one of the relatives told media men, adding that the Ludhiana cops didn’t treat the situa-tion seriously.—KMS