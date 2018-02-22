Youth go into hiding in face of violent operations, arrests

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, violent crackdown operations and nocturnal raids by Indian forces in Shopian, Pulwama, Pampore, Tral and other areas of south Kashmir have created fear psychosis among locals, forcing the youth to go into hiding.

During past four weeks at least two dozen youth were arrested by the personnel of Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group of police during house raids in Shopian, Pulwama, Pampore, Aripal, Tral, Kareemabad, Lelahaar, Begambagh, Kisrigam, Narbal and Meminder areas.

“Repeated nocturnal raids by Indian forces have forced youth to go into hiding,” said a local.

“I was watching TV when forces suddenly entered into my room and roughed me up. I was taken away and released four days later,” said a youth from Kareemabad, Pulwama.

Many youth have been forced to migrate from their native villages. “Due to frequent nocturnal raids by the forces, people have either left for Jammu or have taken refuge at the residences of their friends and relatives,” they added.

On the other hand, Indian forces’ personnel used brute force after people staged protests against the Indian state terrorism at Narbal and Kakapora areas of Pulwama.—KMS