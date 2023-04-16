Youth found hanging at his poultry farm in Hajin

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a 27-year-old youth was found hanging at his poultry farm in Check Chandergeer area of Hajin in Bandi-pora district on Saturday night.

An official said that a youth, identified as Sameer Ahmad Khan of Check Chandergeer, was found hanging at his poultry farm.

He said he was taken to the Community Health Centre, Hajin, where he was declared dead.

“The cause of death will be ascertained after postmortem,” he said, adding that the police have started inquest proceedings into the matter.—KMS