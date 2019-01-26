Youth empowerment must for progress

Staff Reporter

A delegation of students of School of Advanced International Studies of John Hopkins University USA led by a graduate Pakistani student Numeera Hameed called on Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht at PRA office, here Friday.

This visit is held in wake of an agreement between LUMS and John Hopkins University for arranging study visits of the students to sensitise the students about energy crisis related issues and their solutions.

The provincial minister welcomed the students to the provincial metropolis Lahore and apprised them about the steps taken for overcoming the energy crisis in the past, the future role of the province and the PTI strategy. He said that Punjab government is providing facilities to power projects of private and public sector entities for solving energy related issues. Conducive atmosphere has been provided to the investors in Punjab and opportunities of public private partnership have been arranged as well.

Meanwhile, various means of electricity generation including solar energy, coal, wind power and solid waste are being utilized. Government is also benefiting from the latest research, he added. He said that students and research scholars of various universities are also providing their feedback to the government. It is hoped that we will not only become self-sufficient in providing electricity to the province soon but our share in national grid will be increased as well. Finance Minister also briefed the visiting students about the short, medium and long term planning of the government with regard to youth empowerment and termed their feedback as useful. The most satisfying thing for me is the strength of the youth that can steer the economy towards development and a much bigger responsibility is to provide opportunities of development to this chunk of population, the minister concluded.

