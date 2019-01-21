Youth, drugs and sports

Recent awareness campaigns against drug consumption among the youth and its demerits for rest of the society are in full swing under the leadership of Minster of State for Interior Mr. Shehryar Khan Afridi. His presence in local buses pertaining to anti-drugs movement, including his bewildering statistics of drug use habits in Pakistani youth are covering the front pages of newspapers.

Undoubtedly these are laudable and timely endeavours by the worthy Minister and his team. According to United Nation Office on Drugs and Crime 2013 accessible statistics there are estimated 6.7 million Pakistani drugs addicts, and steadily rising. Drug addiction is not only influencing the nation’s economy but also levelling the ground for several other social and moral evils in society. The 2018 national population census had revealed that almost 64% of Pakistan’s population is under the age of 30 years. It means Pakistan currently has the largest population of young people ever recorded in its history. Neighbouring with Afghanistan, easy movement of refugees across the borders, lack of education are the contributing factors in the prevalence of drug addiction culture in the youth. Besides, lack of interest in sports-related activities also leads to drugs addiction among the youth.

In Pakistan, 93% of the youth don’t have access to sports related facilities according to the National Human Development Report 2017 published by United Nation Development Program (UNDP). This figure is alarming for a government that is striving hard to achieve drug free country. The government of Pakistan now simultaneously have to emphasize on the alternative, healthy and beneficial engagements for youth that will entice this large segment of the population and will keep them away from the vicious circle of drugs.

SHOAIB RAZA

Jhelum

