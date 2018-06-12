Youth driving force of insurance industry

Islamabad

Rawalpindi Islamabad Insurance Institute (RIII) in collaboration of Insurance Association of Pakistan (IAP) and co-sponsorship of EFU General, IGI General, Jubilee General and Atlas Insurance, arranged insurance seminar here on Monday.

Chief guest of the event was Abdul Waheed, CEO Askari General Insurance.

On the occasion, Jamaluddin (Ex CEO of Askari General Insurance) stressed upon the importance of insurance particularly micro insurance. He also conveyed that young people are the driving force of insurance industry and they should enhance their insurance knowledge.

Mr. Noman Mehboob (EFU) presented on importance and benefits of Liability Insurance.

Chief guest Mr. Abdul Waheed shared his global and regional experiences of insurance. He also unfolded many crucial points that can raise insurance awareness among masses.