Our Correspondent

Bhakkar

A youth died while another person was seriously injured when an over speeding vehicle hit a motorcycle here on Sunday. Police said that an over speeding mini-truck knocked down a motorcycle carrying two people at Khasoor Road in tehsil Darya Khan of Bhakkar. The two motorcyclists were seriously injured in the accident and rushed to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital where Abdul Aziz succumbed to his wounds while Abdul Qayyum was under treatment.