Youth dead in car-bike collision

Bhakkar

A youth died when an over speeding car hit a motorcycle here on Monday, police said. According to details, Riaz 19, was on his way to main bus terminal to receive his brother coming from Rawalpindi, when an over speeding car knocked down his motorcycle near Chup Sandhi Adda at Kalorkot Road in Darya Khan, district Bhakkar.

The youth died on the spot in the accident and the car driver sped the scene. The body was shifted to hospital where it was handed over to heirs after postmortem and the police after registering a case against the car driver started an investigation.—INP

