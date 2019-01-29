Youth dead, five injured, 10 held with arms

At least one person died while five others including a woman were injured in separate incidents of road mishaps and firing in the metropolis. The Sindh Rangers arrested 10 outlaws with arms, ammunition and narcotics during separate actions on Monday.

Police said that a youth died after an over speeding vehicle hit a motorcycle at Super Highway.

Three people were critically injured when a dumper ran over two motorcycles in Korangi. Driver responsible for accident fled the scene.

Armed men shot injured a woman Rabia Bibi 30, over personal grudge near Benazir Park in Old Golimar area of Pak Colony.

A man identified as Zaheer 22, was shot injured by armed robbers upon resistance near Bilal Chowrangi in Awami Colony.

The Sindh Rangers during separate actions in Madina Colony, Mehmoodabad and Saeedabad areas arrested 10 outlaws including drug peddlers and recovered arms, ammunition and narcotics from their possession.—INP

