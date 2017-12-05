Youth critically injured of metallic kite string

Gujranwala

A motorcycle rider youth was critically injured when a metallic kite string slit his throat here on Monday. Rescue sources said that metallic string used to fly the kites wrapped rounded the neck of a motorcycle rider in suburbs of Gujranwala city. The youth was injured due to the metallic string and rushed to hospital for treatment where his condition was stated to be serious.

It should be mentioned that kites flying and use of metallic strings is strictly banned in Punjab but violation goes on in various cities which needed to be dealt with iron hands to save precious lives.—INP