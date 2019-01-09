Youth convention on FATA merger, prospects for stability in KP held

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Youth Convention under the aegis of PAIMAN on FATA Merger and its prospects for stability in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa held here on Wednesday with the aim to highlight a platform where youth from these tribal districts could come and contribute on their level as far as the development of these areas is concerned. Speaking on this occasion, Senior Minister and Minister for Youth and Cultural Affairs Muhammed Atif Khan appreciated the efforts of PAIMAN Trust and said, such forums are very important for building bridges of understanding between youth and government.

“I thank PAIMAN for providing opportunity to youth, to convey their point of view, feel empowered and confident. I ensure you all that these recommendations will be given serious consideration as all the points made are grounded in reality and must be given importance to make the merger process more effective and inclusive. I am impressed with PAIMAN Youth TOLANA leadership abilities and commitment for their areas.” Ajmal Wazir, Advisor to Chief Minister on FATA merger, said, it is heartening to see that PAIMAN Trust has invested years in building capacity of these youth to become leaders in various fields.

He said the recommendation put forwarded are the real voices of the people. PAIMAN’s Youth TOALAN members from FATA in their speeches warmly welcomed the merger and highlighted the need for including youth in the process. A youth political leader Haseeb Salarzai Humayoun, emphasized that KP government should ensure that the funds allocated for development of tribal districts are not spent anywhere else.

He also recommended that development funds be provided to the different tiers of local government once it is established to ensure that development work is carried out according to needs of locals.

Shabbir Ahmed, student of FATA University elaborated his request for establishing FATA University Campuses in all the tribal districts to provide easy access to education to youth from the area and also to establish a separate girl’s Campus in the existing FATA University at Darra Ademkhel. Samina Afridi, Assistant Professor Peshawar University spoke about situation of women in erstwhile FATA and asked for 10% quota in the government workforce for women as well relaxation in merit, qualification and experience.

She asked government to take affirmative actions in mainstreaming women in socio-political and economic policies and programs Akhtar Ali Shah former Home Secretary KP in his key note speech said that proper policing system should be introduced in the newly merged districts to ensure security and protection of citizens as well khasadars and levies should be accommodated appropriately within new system.

