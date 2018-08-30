Youth commits suicide by hanging

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A young man on Wednesday hanged himself till death at his home. The police told further that Arslan s/o Anees (18) ended his life by hanging himself with the help of a rope to the ceiling fan at his residence in Charai Wali Gali in Rangpura, in the limits of the Rangpura police station. He was rushed to a local hospital by Rescue 1122 where doctors confirmed his death. It is told also that the deceased, the only child of his parents, was mentally unstable. The deceased after funeral prayers was laid to rest in his ancestral Babul Shaheed graveyard near Rabgpura.

Share on: WhatsApp