Youth can get Rs25m loan under Kamyab Jawan Program

In order to facilitate youth to go for big business ventures, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved the increase in an upper limit of loan under the Kamyab Jawan Program from Rs5 million to Rs25m.

The approval was granted during his meeting with Finance Adviser Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar.

Now the budding entrepreneurs can get a loan up to 25 million rupees instead of Rs5 million. The Prime Minister also decided to reduce the applicable markup rate from eight percent.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said that young entrepreneurs will be encouraged more as soon as relaxation in lockdown occurs. Youth is a precious asset of the country and the government will invest more in them, added the prime minister.

It must be noted that the ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ was launched last year for the socio-economic development of the youth in the progress of country.—INP