Youth biggest hope for prosperous Pakistan: Minister

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that youth is the biggest hope for a brighter and prosperous Punjab.

He was addressing an award distribution ceremony for public health theme photography competition titled “Our health, our future” as a chief guest, here on Saturday.

The competition organised by the Punjab Public Health Agency (PPHA) to commemorate the Annual World Health Day, and was the first in a series of Engagement-4-Health activities planned with the youth for public health promotion in Punjab.

The competition intended to capture youth’s perspective of public health, and sensitize them to the need for promotion and protection of the health and well-being of the people of Punjab.

The Minister said that the youth that comprise over 65 percent of the province’s population was the biggest asset of the country.

“It is important that our young generation is well-informed and aware of development challenges faced by Punjab and actively participate in awareness building campaigns for protecting and promoting the health and well-being of the People of the province,” he added.

On the occasion, Member Planning & Development Dr Shabana Haider appreciated the great talent exhibited and encouraged the young audience to participate actively in community mobilization initiatives, research and behavioral change communication activities.

Over 1000 entries were received and reviewed by expert photographers’ panel. The photographs were showcased and prizes were awarded to the top three winners including Sannan Tariq, Muhammad Anique Zafar and Mehreen Hassan.