Yousufi laid to rest

Karachi

Known satirist, Mushtaq Ahmad Yousufi who breathed his last Wednesday was laid to rest at a local graveyard amidst presence of hundreds of his followers, friends and family members. Mayor of Karachi, Wasim Akhter represented the citizens of the metropolis on the occasion.

Earlier funeral prayers for the much loved humorists held this afternoon, after Zuhr at Sultan Masjid, Defence Housing Authority was also attended by people from all walks of life including politicians as Dr. Arif Alvi, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and others. President of Pakistan Council of Arts and Culture, Karachi, Ahmed Ali Shah and Rajoo Jamil of Anjuman e Tarraqi e Urdu besides several others belonging to the community of writers and poets also ensured their presence in large numbers.

Yousufi born in 1923 was a banker by profession, however, achieved great acclaim on basis of his literary work that too in the realm of humor.—APP