Yousuf Raza Gilani to contest elections from NA-158 Multan

Elahi. Moonis submit papers for NA, PA seats

Multan

Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani will be contesting the general elections from the NA-158 Multan constituency.

The Pakistan Peoples Party leader has submitted his nomination papers to contest the elections.

Gilani was elected as speaker of the National Assembly during the government of former premier Benazir Bhutto when the party came into power in 1993.

He was disqualified by the Supreme Court in 2012 after being convicted of contempt of court.

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi’s nomination papers for National Assembly constituency NA-69 Gujrat and Punjab Assembly’s PP-30 and of Moonis Elahi for PP-30 have been filed.

Those who filed nomination papers before Returning Officer/Additional Sessions Judge Imran Raza Naqvi were senior lawyers, elected local bodies chairmen, representatives of various families, leaders and workers in large number. They included Punjab Bar Council Member Ch Muhammad Fayyaz Warraich, senior lawyers Iftikhar Ahmad, Malik Muhammad Rafiq Khokhar, Ch Muhammad Fayyaz, Gallanwala, Qazi Mubashir, Imtiaz Ahmad Shakir and Akbar Javed advocates Chairman Afzal Samaan, Chairman Parvaiz Akhtar Pagganwala, Taqleed Hussain Shah, Chairman Ch Muhammad Salim, Chairman Haji Nasrullah Khokhar, former Nazim Ch Mazhar Natt, Chairman Mangowal Ahmad Iqbal Butt, former Chairman Ch Nisar, Muhammad Haneef Haideri, Manzar Hussain Dar, Irshad Nagra, Pakistan Muslim League Youth Wing President Waris Sindhu and Chairman Shadiwal Parvez Bashir among others.