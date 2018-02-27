Yousuf Dewan Companies unveil Daehan SHEHZORE Pickup

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Yousuf Dewan Companies, one of Pakistan’s most prominent business houses, entered into a joint venture with the Kolao Group of South Korea in April 2016. The new JV Company, Daehan-Dewan Motor Company, unveiled Daehan SHEHZORE, the immensely popular pickup, as it resumes vehicle production at its automobile assembly plant in Sujawal, Sindh. The factory, rated at 20,000 units per annum on double shift basis, is one of the best in Pakistan equipped with CED paint-shop with painting robots, a technology that ensures complete rust protection and high-quality painting.

This development was made possible after Dewan Farooque Motors Limited (DFML) received the coveted Brownfield status from the Ministry of Industries and Production. The unveiling of Daehan SHEHZORE pickup took place at Mohatta Palace Museum, Karachi in a grand ceremony on 25th of February, 2018. The ceremony was attended by the Honourable Minister for Interior, Planning, Development and Reforms, Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Chairman Kolao Group Mr. Oh Sei Young, government officials, members of diplomatic corps, industry leaders, media, and other dignitaries.

The Automotive Development Policy (ADP 2016-21) has generated tremendous interest in Pakistan’s automobile market and is expected to promote healthy competition in the sector leading to increased choice for the customers. DDMC (DFML) has been awarded the Brownfield incentive resulting in revival of DFML automobile assembly plant which was not in operation since 2010 due to the pull-out of manufacturing partner from Pakistan. Back in operation now, the plant will start manufacturing the locally produced Daehan SHEHZORE, the famous pickup, followed by other light commercial vehicles and SUVs.