Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition against Senate chairman election rejected

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday declared a petition filed by PPP Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani agianst the recent Senate chairman election inadmissible.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the verdict, which was reserved earlier today after hearing the arguments.

Justice Athar remarked that the petitioner could take the matter to a Senate committee, adding that the court did not want to unnecessarily intervene in it.

The former prime minister had filed the petition through his lawyer Farooq H Naek. The counsel informed the court that his client bagged 49 votes but seven votes cast in his favour were rejected illegally.

Gillani contested the Senate chairman election as a joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). He lost the election to PTI-backed candidate Sadiq Sanjrani.

Sanjrani had secured 48 votes on March 12 to become the chairman. The PPP leader however received 49 votes but seven votes in his favour were rejected by the president officer due to improper mark of stamp on the ballot papers.

The petitioner had asked the court to suspend notification issued on March 12 regarding the victory of Sanjrani.

